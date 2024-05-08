Thomas Leo Braunscheidel age 76, of Alger, MI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday May 5, 2024.
He is the beloved Husband of Christine; father of four, Dan (Amy) Braunscheidel, Ann (Jason) Kewin, Lisa (Kevin) Murray, Brian (Erica) Braunscheidel; nine grandchildren; Breanna, Kayla, Brendan, Alivia, Aidan, Ava, Elaina, Brody and Nathan, three great-grandchildren; Maverick, Audrey and Delilah.
Tom enjoyed spending time with his family at the lake house and playing sports with all the grandchildren.