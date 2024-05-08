Thomas Leo Braunscheidel

Thomas Leo Braunscheidel age 76, of Alger, MI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday May 5, 2024.

He is the beloved Husband of Christine; father of four, Dan (Amy) Braunscheidel, Ann (Jason) Kewin, Lisa (Kevin) Murray, Brian (Erica) Braunscheidel; nine grandchildren; Breanna, Kayla, Brendan, Alivia, Aidan, Ava, Elaina, Brody and Nathan, three great-grandchildren; Maverick, Audrey and Delilah.

Tom enjoyed spending time with his family at the lake house and playing sports with all the grandchildren.