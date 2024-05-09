Colonel Thomas G Sullivan, a devoted husband, father and proud veteran of the Us Air Force passed away on April 30th from pancreatic cancer.

Raised in Winchester,Mass. Tom joined the ROTC program before graduating from Lowell Technical Institute in May 1970 and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the USAF. After graduating from pilot training in 1974 he was assigned to the 416th Bombardment Wing, flying the B-52 Stratofortress out of Griffis Air Force Base in Rome NY. He went on to serve as an instructor pilot and Operations Officer for the 328th Bombardment Wing at Castle Air Force Base in Atwater CA. He later served as commander of the 340th Bomb squadron in Operation Desert Storm.He earned an Air Medal as well as one of the highest honors for a military aviator, The Distinguished Flying Cross.He finished his career at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia after 27 years of dedicated service.

After retiring from the Air Force, Tom joined his wife Ann in the real estate business in Hampton Roads,VA where they worked together for 15 years. In 2013 they moved to the Villages, FLA where Tom spent his days playing golf, riding his bike, volunteering at The American Legion,driving his beloved dog McGraw to the mailbox and having the “occasional ” cocktail with neighbors and friends.

Tom is survived by his wife of 55 years ,Ann, children Keri,Katie and Tom Jr and his wife Gretchen; brother Paul and sisters Madeline Emmons and Nannette Shanahan. He is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Madeline Sullivan and brother Arthur, John and Peter.

A service honoring the life of Tom will be held at St Timothys Church in the Villages at 8:30 a.m. May 24, with reception to follow at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

Internment in Arlington National Cemetery Washington DC (date TBD)