William Nelson

William Nelson, age 80 yrs old, passed away on April 28, 2024 in The Villages, FL due to Glioblastoma, which he fought for 10 months.

He was born on December 08, 1943 in Park Ridge, IL and moved to Granite City, IL after marriage. He was also a resident of Maryville, IL for 12 years before moving to The Villages in 2014.

Bill led a fulfilling life, marked by working in insurance, being President of an Insurance Agency, and his love for golf. He was known for being a good golfer and he played every chance he had and truly loved his golf passion in The Villages. His personality was marked by his steadiness, kindness, and patience. He was very well liked and talked to everyone.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen and his two children- Tracy (Forrest) Dye and Alisa (Al) Sutherland and 2 grandchildren, Grace and Ally, who will deeply miss his generosity and listening ear.

Bill’s legacy will endure through the memories shared by his loved ones and the impact he made on the lives of those around him.

A Celebration of Life will later happen in The Villages, FL at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.

He will be dearly missed and forever remembered. May he rest in peace.