Evan Strode Miller

Evan Strode Miller, 69, passed away unexpectedly in Lady Lake, Florida; May 3, 2024. Evan was born in Elkhart, Indiana to Raymond E. Miller and Frances N. Tiedemann (Stuckman) on April 19, 1955.

He was the youngest of 3 children. Evan graduated from Elkhart Central in 1974. He worked at Nibco as a tool & die maker and later a meat cutter for E.S.I Meats. In 1995 Evan moved his family to Lady Lake, Florida. Where he again worked as a meat cutter for Winn Dixie and Sweet Bay Grocer’s.

Evan is survived by his wife of 45 years Teresa Miller (Evans); a daughter Melissa Reels (Miller) of Leesburg, Florida, son’s; Brett (Brittany) Miller of Leesburg, Florida, Nicholas Miller of Lady Lake, Florida and David (Jackie) Glasgow of Osceola, Indiana. 8 grandchildren -Travis Sheaffer of Carrollton, Texas, Katie (Jacob) of Enderton, Kentucky, Olivia (Richard)Howard of Brookville, Ohio, Zander Reels of Leesburg, Florida, Charlotte & Larkin Miller of Leesburg, Florida, Nicholas & Jack of Osceola, Florida. 1 great granddaughter Violet of Enderton, Kentucky. His sister Robin (Kip) Smith of Orlando, Florida.

Evan is preceded in death by his dad Raymond Miller and mother Frances Tiedemann. Brother Carl Tiedemann. And just 2 years ago his son Lucas Miller.

Evan loved to walk, read and cook. He was faithful at donating blood on a regular basis. He was very patriotic & knowledgeable when it came to politics. He enjoyed baseball (Cincinnati Reds), NFL football (Detroit Lions) and college (Michigan). Evan loved being a father & was a loving grandpa. Many family vacations spent in Florida at numerous beaches and amusement parks. He enjoyed cruising and traveling to the Caribbean and Mexico especially. Evan was loved by his family and so many others that knew him. He was fun to be around, very sociable and had a humorous personality that brought endless laughter we all will continue to remember.

Arrangements entrusted to and a memorial service will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake, Florida on Saturday, May 11, 2024, 11:00 a.m.