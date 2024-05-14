Robley John Canis

The Villages, FL – Robley Canis peacefully passed away 5 days after his 85th birthday on April 27th, 2024. He was born in Queens, NY in 1939. He served in the US Navy and with his father being a pastor in the Army, led to a life of living in many places around the world including the Philippines, Seattle, New Jersey, Youngstown Ohio, Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit then finally The Villages, FL. Bob was an avid bowler and golfer when he was able to, playing all over including getting in a round at Pebble Beach.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Belva and younger brother Otto. He leaves behind his sister, Margaret, two sons, Robert and Nicholas, two nieces and two grandchildren.

A special thank you to the nurses and aides at Watercrest Buena Vista in The Villages, FL and Adored Living in Clarkston, MI for all their help and support.

A military memorial service will be held May 29, 2024 at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at 10 a.m.