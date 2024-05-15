77.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Closing of Sonny’s in The Villages shocks and saddens fans

By Staff Report

The closing of Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q in The Villages has shocked and saddened fans of the restaurant.

Tuesday marked the restaurant’s final day of operation at 1128 Canal St. at Lake Sumter Landing.

“I was shocked at the news of Sonny’s closing so abruptly, with no chance to say goodbye to our favorite workers. We’ve been regulars there for 10 years and had some really delicious meals,” said Kathy Kaminski of the Village of St. James.

Likewise, Ruth Mahaney was caught off guard by the news.

“I always enjoyed eating at Sonny’s in The Villages. I hate to see them leave,” she said.

Sonny’s which operates about 100 restaurants, will continue to operate locations in Bushnell, Inverness and Belleview

The Sonny’s restaurant chain dates back to 1968 when it was founded by Floyd “Sonny” Tillman in Gainesville. The company began franchising in 1977. In 1991, Bob Yarmuth purchased the company.

