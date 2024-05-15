80.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Elizabeth S. Otto, 82, of St. Louis Mo, Mequon WI and The Villages FL; passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

She was born in Salt Lake City Utah on November 17, 1941 to the late Betty Ferguson Schumacher and Colonel Thomas R. Schumacher. She was a real estate broker and a dietician. Beth was a devout Catholic and cherished her family. She was a Godly women, perpetually focused on prayer and devotion. She also loved playing cards with her friends in The Villages, as well as playing golf. She was an active member of her catholic church in The Villages Florida donating both her time and talents in serving the poor through the church. Her mail was filled with religious Catholic and Christian organizations requesting donations because they valued her as a generous donator. Of all her support, she valued most the “Holy Hill” – Basilica and National Shrine of Mary, a place where she prayed for the miraculous healings of many family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, James J. Otto, who passed in 2000, and her daughter Christina Marie Otto, who died from ALS in 2021, at the age of 48. Those left to cherish her memory are her two sister, Jane Schumacher Wilcox and Mary Schumacher Tomasheski; her two sons, Mr. James T. Otto and Dr. David J. Otto as well as her daughter-in-law Karen Otto, and grandchildren Luke T. Otto, and Kaitlyn K. Otto. She showered unconditional love upon her grandchildren KK and Luke Otto and was perpetually invested in providing them love in all forms from hugs to financial support.

The family would like to thank her caregivers from Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, who were the most caring and amazing people, every one of them!

Service will be held at 1pm on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at St. Vincent’s in The Villages, Florida

