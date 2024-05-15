Patricia Louise Funkhouser

Patricia Louise Funkhouser, 86 of Lady Lake, FL, died Sunday, May 12, 2024, at her assisted living facility. Born March 24, 1938, in Ambridge, PA, Patricia was the daughter of Andrew and Helen (Lazar) Sovich.

A high achieving graduate of Ambridge High School, Class of 1954, she furthered her studies to learn accounting/bookkeeping scoring high amongst her classmates. She worked for P&LE Railroad for 20 years before retiring early due to a disability. Her selfless caregiving to her mother and husband during their last years was inspirational to many.

Patricia leaves behind one son Craig Funkhouser, son-in law Rick Funkhouser and four grandchildren, Colin, Evie, Charlie and Emmett Funkhouser with former wife Mandy, brother Andrew Sovich, and his wife Jean. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard Funkhouser, sister Joanne Seevers (Sovich), brother-in-law Frank Seevers, daughter in-law Randa Jacobs.

Patricia’s dedication to serving at her local church, St. Johns Orthodox church in Ambridge, was constantly witnessed following in the footsteps of her mother’s devoted example. She also had a strong desire to visit new places while camping with family and friends. Many wonderful memories were made and will be cherished by those that knew her. She was also an avid league bowler and baker that followed the family tradition in making the famous nut kiffle cookies.

Friends and family are invited to gather for visitation and a memorial service at Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home & Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, 273 PA-68, Rochester, PA. Visitation will take place at 10 am to 11 am, followed by a prayer service and lunch onsite. Patricia will be entombed next to her late husband Richard Funkhouser in the Mausoleum.