80.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
type here...

Patricia Louise Funkhouser

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Patricia Louise Funkhouser
Patricia Louise Funkhouser

Patricia Louise Funkhouser, 86 of Lady Lake, FL, died Sunday, May 12, 2024, at her assisted living facility. Born March 24, 1938, in Ambridge, PA, Patricia was the daughter of Andrew and Helen (Lazar) Sovich.

A high achieving graduate of Ambridge High School, Class of 1954, she furthered her studies to learn accounting/bookkeeping scoring high amongst her classmates. She worked for P&LE Railroad for 20 years before retiring early due to a disability. Her selfless caregiving to her mother and husband during their last years was inspirational to many.

Patricia leaves behind one son Craig Funkhouser, son-in law Rick Funkhouser and four grandchildren, Colin, Evie, Charlie and Emmett Funkhouser with former wife Mandy, brother Andrew Sovich, and his wife Jean. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard Funkhouser, sister Joanne Seevers (Sovich), brother-in-law Frank Seevers, daughter in-law Randa Jacobs.

Patricia’s dedication to serving at her local church, St. Johns Orthodox church in Ambridge, was constantly witnessed following in the footsteps of her mother’s devoted example. She also had a strong desire to visit new places while camping with family and friends. Many wonderful memories were made and will be cherished by those that knew her. She was also an avid league bowler and baker that followed the family tradition in making the famous nut kiffle cookies.

Friends and family are invited to gather for visitation and a memorial service at Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home & Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, 273 PA-68, Rochester, PA. Visitation will take place at 10 am to 11 am, followed by a prayer service and lunch onsite. Patricia will be entombed next to her late husband Richard Funkhouser in the Mausoleum.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Is ‘hate speech’ hateful and does ‘misinformation’ misinform?

In a Letter to the Editor, Village of Sunset Pointe resident tries to determine the truth about “hate speech” and “misinformation.”

Guests should be charged to use facilities in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a longtime resident of The Villages suggests the 300,000 guests per year to The Villages should be supporting the community by paying for guest passes.

We should not be opening any of the Priority Pools to the public

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident says Priority Pools should not be opened up to non-member Villagers. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Neighborhood restrictions on short-term rentals

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers information about neighborhood restrictions on short-term rentals.

It’s time to care more about Villagers than visitors

A Village of Chatham resident supports the idea of capping amenity fees. She says it’s time to care more about residents than visitors.

Photos