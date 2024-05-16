90.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 16, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Betty Joan Bowen, age 84, of The Villages, FL, went to be with the Lord on May 11, 2024. Mrs. Bowen was born October 8, 1939, in Sumter, SC. She was the daughter of William and Mary Grover. Joan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, drawing, and coloring. Mrs. Bowen also enjoyed writing letters and talking on the phone with loved ones. Her favorite thing to do was to share a meal with friends especially if a delicious dessert was included.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Bowen. She is survived by her brother Bill Grover; two children: son: Danny (Evelyn) Bowen and daughter: Beth Stubbs; three grandchildren: Amy Bowen, Doug Bowen, and Jennifer Stubbs; and four great grandchildren: Katy Farley, CJ Carrigan, Holden Carrigan, and Lainey Carrigan.

Mrs. Bowen was a faithful member of Bethel Baptist Church in Rockwell, NC. Joan worked at Rockwell Christian School for several years, and she often spoke about the joy she received from her time there. She continued to keep in contact with many of the members even after moving to Florida in 2022.

