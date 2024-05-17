84.7 F
The Villages
Friday, May 17, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Shareen Ann Iski, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 after her battle with cancer. Born in Staten Island, NY to the late Angelo Anthony DeCuicies and the late Dorothy Marie Sala, she spent the majority of her childhood with her grandparents Dominic “Pop” and Edna Sala.

She moved to Athens, GA in 1982 with her husband, Robert “Bob” Iski and their three children Michele, Chrissy, and Laurie. While in Athens, she lovingly served as a pillar in the community and volunteered with the PTA, Girl Scouts, youth ministry programs, and many years in leadership roles with The American Cancer Society.

After retiring from AI Insurance Group, she moved to Lady Lake, FL, and continued to live her life to the fullest. She loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling, going to concerts, bowling, dancing, and painting. She was a very compassionate person; loved helping others, and making the world a better place. She will be greatly missed and will forever remain in the hearts of those who love her.

She is survived by her three daughters: Michele and Curtis Krumm, Dawsonville GA, Christine and Thomas Bullard, Cape Coral FL, and Laurie and Andrew Rhodes, Statham GA; siblings Jimmy Sullivan Linda and Walter Czarnik, Patricia and Joe Engrassia, Johnny and Karen Sullivan, Richie Sullivan, Gary DeCuicies, Lisa and Bob Bade; her 12 grandchildren Michael, Brittany, Lauren, Rebecca, Steven, Micah, Noah, Ashton, Luke, Emma, Eli and Finley; and two great grandchildren Dean and Maggie. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and sister Patricia York.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at 6’oclock in the evening at The Georgia Club, 1050 Chancellors Drive Statham, GA 30666.

