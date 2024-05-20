James H Swanson

In loving memory, we will miss our beloved father, and cherished grandfather, Jim Swanson, who peacefully sailed into eternity at the age of 91 on May 11, 2024.

Jim’s life was a testament to love, laughter, and boundless joy, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be part of the lives he touched and loved.

Born into the world on October 11, 1932, with a heart for adventure, Jim’s love for boating was evident from the earliest days of his life. The water was where he found solace, excitement, and endless joy with family and friends. Jim’s passion for boating was a constant source of delight, a reflection of his adventurous spirit which passed to his children and grandchildren.

As a father, Jim provided unconditional love and unwavering support for his three children, Andy, Whitney, and Todd. Jim guided them with wisdom and emphasized the importance of seizing every moment of life’s journey…. Stop and smell the roses and pick more daisies”, was Jim’s favorite quote.

Jim as a grandfather was one of pure delight and constant enthusiasm. He loved simply spending time with his grandchildren, sharing laughter, stories, and creating cherished memories. His gentle presence brought warmth and comfort to their lives, a beacon of love and innumerable smiles.

Beyond his family, Jim was a friend to those who had the privilege of knowing him. His genuine kindness endeared him to countless souls, creating friendships that spanned the years. Jim’s presence radiated warmth and joy, leaving a very personal mark on the hearts of those he encountered.

Throughout his 91 years, Jim Swanson exemplified a life well-lived ..a life filled with love, fun, and travel. His attitude was always of positivity and he would always say “Count your blessings-that’s where the happiness resides.”

He faced life’s challenges without complaint never allowing adversity to dim his spirit or dampen his joy. His legacy of love and kindness will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to have known him.

As we say goodbye to Jim, may we celebrate the richness of his life, the depth of his love, and the beauty of his spirit. Though he set sail on his final voyage, his memory will forever remain anchored in our hearts. Fair winds and following seas, dear Bumpa, until we meet again. Loving you always.