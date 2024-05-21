81.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Bentley Michael White passed away on May 18, 2024, he was 81 years young.
He will always be remembered as a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Friend.

Michal is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Anne White, seven children; Vicki, Stephen, Tina, Eddie, Michael, Patrick, Brendan, six grandchildren; Morgan, Rochelle, Connor, Katie, Maddie, Laura, Samantha, Haley, Katie and six grant grandchildren.

Michael loved cruising with his wife Anne. Together they traveled the world on 11 cruises.

Michael loved golfing with his best friend Craig. They were as close as brothers could be.

Celebration of Life for Michael will be held at his home on Saturday May 25, 2024, at 1 p.m.

