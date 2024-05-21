86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
type here...

Father and son jailed after brawl at mobile home in Weirsdale

By Staff Report
David Schuette Jr.
David Schuette Jr.
David Schuette Sr.
David Schuette Sr.

A father and son were jailed after a brawl at their home in Weirsdale.

David Allen Schuette, 61, had attacked his wife of 40 years at their mobile home on SE Hwy. 42, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. His wife later said he had been intoxicated, but left contusions on her arm.

Their son, 41-year-old David Allen Schuette Jr., learned of the attack and entered the bedroom where his parents were in bed.

“I’ll put you in your own grave, Old Man!” Schuette Jr. told his father.

He jumped on top of his father and pushed his head “continuously into the mattress.” The elder Schuettes’ grandson witnessed the attack.

When deputies interviewed Schuette Jr., he said he would “do it again” if his father “ever touches his mother again.”

Both men were taken into custody Monday on charges of battery. Father and son, both natives of Illinois, were booked at the Marion County Jail where they were initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers need to stop feeding the wildlife!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident urges residents to stop feeding the wildlife at Lake Sumter Landing.

Great experience in a church where anyone is welcome

A Village of Mallory Square resident is enthusiastic about a church where anyone is welcome. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Ms. Ruszala was incorrect in her letter about golf

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a correction to a previous Letter to the Editor about golf.

Who is looking into fraud and waste in the amenity budgets in The Villages?

A Village of Collier resident, who is a certified fraud examiner, wonders if anyone is looking into potential fraud and waste in the amenity budgets in The Villages.

It’s gotten too crowded in The Villages

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s simply gotten too crowded due to overbuilding.

Photos