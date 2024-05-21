Father and son jailed after brawl at mobile home in Weirsdale

A father and son were jailed after a brawl at their home in Weirsdale.

David Allen Schuette, 61, had attacked his wife of 40 years at their mobile home on SE Hwy. 42, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. His wife later said he had been intoxicated, but left contusions on her arm.

Their son, 41-year-old David Allen Schuette Jr., learned of the attack and entered the bedroom where his parents were in bed.

“I’ll put you in your own grave, Old Man!” Schuette Jr. told his father.

He jumped on top of his father and pushed his head “continuously into the mattress.” The elder Schuettes’ grandson witnessed the attack.

When deputies interviewed Schuette Jr., he said he would “do it again” if his father “ever touches his mother again.”

Both men were taken into custody Monday on charges of battery. Father and son, both natives of Illinois, were booked at the Marion County Jail where they were initially held without bond.