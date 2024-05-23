86.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 23, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Steven Gregory Warden was born in Portland, ME. He died peacefully on 5/13/24 & was 59 yrs old.

Steve proudly served in the US Navy & retired after 20 yrs in San Diego, CA. He then joined the Merchant Mariners for 15 more years. He took a well deserved retirement & moved to Florida in 2018.

Steve was very amusing and always knew how to give you a good laugh. He had the ability to make you smile in any situation. In his free time he collected antiques from thrift stores & auctions. His family & antiques were his two greatest passions.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn & celebrated 34 yrs together on 5/5. They have 3 Children – Nikki, Zach & Abby. He always told them how proud he was right up to his last breath. He was “Papa” to 4 grandchildren. Steve is also survived by two Sisters (Cindy McAdams & Kathy Tapper) & a Brother (Robert Warden), as well as other relatives, nephews and cousins.

We will have a Celebration of Life at The Way Church on June 2, at 5 p.m. in Summerfield, FL. US Navy will render military honors for Steve & his ashes will be placed in the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL on June 3, at 11 a.m.

