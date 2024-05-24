Charles Curtis Pleiness

Charles Curtis Pleiness, 82, of Bushnell, Florida passed away on May 18, 2024. He was born February 2, 1942 in Mt Clemens, Michigan. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bushnell and the Edelweiss German Club; where he was also a flag bearer.

He enjoyed radio-controlled airplanes, web design, playing hockey, baking biscotti, being the bearer of the cowbell at weddings and playing Monopoly (The Real Estate Tycoon of Monopoly). He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren which earned him his nickname of “Baby Hog”.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Diann Pleiness of Bushnell, FL, son Charles L. (Heidi) Pleiness of Chesterfield, MI, daughter Erica D. Pleiness of St. Catherines, Ontario, 4 grandchildren Nicole, Danielle, Samantha, Curtis, 5 great-grandchildren Brantley, Dominic, Claire, Jane, Adrienne, sister Diane (John) Burby of Whitelake, MI and brother Glenn (Dottie) Pleiness of Convington, KY.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 10, 2024 at 10 a.m. A visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Purcell Chapel with Pastor Doug Watkins officiating.