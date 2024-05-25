93.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Purple vape pen loaded with THC oil leads to arrest in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Kimberly Marie Howard

The discovery of a purple vape pen loaded with THC oil led to a woman’s arrest in Wildwood.

Kimberly Marie Howard, 41, of Umatilla, was driving a gray 2011 Chevrolet Impala at about 6 a.m. Friday when a deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and found that the registered owner had a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop on State Road 44, the deputy confirmed that Howard’s license had been suspended as of March 4. During a search, the vape pen was found in the pocket of Howard’s jeans.

The Orlando native was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

