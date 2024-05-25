79.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Richard Wayne Davis, 81, of The Villages, FL went on to be with his Heavenly Father Sunday, May 19, 2024. He was born Sunday, February 28, 1943, in Winchester, TN.

He was an ordained deacon since 1972, a member of Oaklawn Baptist Church, Winchester, TN. He helped build and worked in many mission churches. He was also a contractor that built houses throughout Franklin and surrounding counties.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Alton and Annie Mozelle (nee Guthrie) Davis and brothers: Alton Ray Davis, Kenneth Davis and Randy Davis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Earline M. (nee Cook) Davis; children: Richard Wayne Davis, Jr., LaDonna Maye King and Timothy Wesley Davis; grandchildren: Alexander Davis, Lance King, Dustin King and Dawn Davis.

Ricard loved going to car shows, cruises and playing cards with his friends, but most off all dinners and gatherings with his friends and family.

There will be a private celebration of life memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2024, at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

