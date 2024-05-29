David R. King, 83, of the The Villages, Florida, died May 25, 2024 at Hampton Manor Assisting Living.

Born in East Earl Township, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Isaiah I. King and Dorothy M. (Usner) King.

Surviving are a sister, Marian Gerhart, wife of Melvin Gerhart Jr. and brother, Donald King, husband of Susan King. Other survivors include nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his daughter, Sherri Heffner.

David was avid golfer. He was a Philadelphia Eagles fan. He liked working outside in the yard and was always “puttering” about doing some task.

David and Linda Sassaman met in 1998. They liked to travel, visit casinos, and sailed on several cruise ships.