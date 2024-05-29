Beautiful lily and burning candle on dark background with space for text. Funeral flower

Lottie L. Goodson, 94, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on May 27, 2024. She was born in Linden, Florida on April 4, 1930 to Claude and Nellie Wade.

She was a lifetime member of the Linden Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, and spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by her son: David Merritt of Webster, Florida; daughter: Tami Wiley of Webster, Florida, her grandchildren: Gina Larkin, Dalton Shiflett (Samantha), Lindsey Mucherino (Wayne) and six great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband: Hogan Merritt, her second husband, Dan Goodson, and her son Elgin Larkin.

A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church of Linden in Linden, Florida on Friday, May 31, 2024 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. A service will be held at First Baptist Church of Linden in Linden, Florida at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Linden Cemetery.