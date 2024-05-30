Carolyn Sizemore

93.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 30, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Carolyn Ann Sizemore, 79, of Webster, Florida passed away in Bushnell, Florida on May 27, 2024. She was born in Lacoochee, Florida on October 12, 1944 to Shelby and Opal Clark.

She enjoyed going on vacation to Tennessee, going fishing, coloring, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters: Becky Knight (Tim) of Webster, Florida and Liz Haire (Glen) of Newberry, Florida; son: Larry Sizemore of Wildwood, Florida, her grandchildren: Ashley (Reggie), Tanya (Matt), Justin (Amanda), Chris, Steven, Austin (Airika), Kyle, Nick, and Charity; 13 great grandchildren; brothers: Don Clark (Teedlee) of Wildwood, Florida, Johnny Pierson (Shanda) of Wildwood, Florida; Sister: Barbara Jennings of Lake Panasoffkee, Florida; Sister-In-Law: Jane Clark of Alma, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Bruce Sizemore; mom: Opal (Gus) Pierson; father: Shelby Clark; brothers: Mark Pierson, and Larry Clark.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Southpoint Church Bushnell, Florida, followed by a service at 11am. Lunch will be served before the interment at Linden Cemetery.

