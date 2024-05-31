92.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 31, 2024
type here...

John W. Borg

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
John W. Borg
John W. Borg

John W. Borg, age 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages surrounded by his family. John was blessed to have led an amazing life, and in the end, he fought the good fight with Parkinson’s for 15 years.

He was born August 4, 1945 to Oscar Wesley and Doris (Lewis) Borg. A firm believer in education, he attended Worcester Academy, earned a BA from Clark University and received an MBA from Boston University.

John retired to Chatham, Cape Cod with his dear wife, Ann, after working for 30 years for Ford Motor Company as a senior executive in their finance and human resource departments.
Life after retirement gave John the opportunity to be involved in the Chamber of Commerce, Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Chatham Bars Inn. He was truly the Ambassador of Goodwill.
He and Ann moved to the Villages in 2015 to be active year round in the Florida sun. Forming many amazing friendships, golf became a popular pastime, even getting his first hole-in-one in November of 2020.

John leaves behind his wife Ann of 55 years, sons Mathew and Neil, daughters-in-law Stacie and Kara and three grandchildren, Jack, Quinlan and Gibson. His winsome smile, kind heart, unmatched work ethic, and unwavering support of others will forever remain with all that knew him.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Donald Trump is finally being held accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader is happy that former President Donald Trump is finally being held accountable for his actions.

Democratic presidents have done worse than President Trump

A resident of the Alexandria Villas says that there have been Democratic presidents who did far worse things than President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Congressman Webster should be ashamed of blind support for Trump

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time for Congressman Webster to represent the interests of his constituents rather than ex-President Trump.

Finding faith in the news media

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points to an encouraging study about faith in the news media.

Needlessly spending money on pickleball courts at Hacienda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Caroline resident expresses frustration that the Hacienda pickleball courts will be closed through mid-June for work that he believes is completely unnecessary.

Photos