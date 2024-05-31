John W. Borg

John W. Borg, age 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages surrounded by his family. John was blessed to have led an amazing life, and in the end, he fought the good fight with Parkinson’s for 15 years.

He was born August 4, 1945 to Oscar Wesley and Doris (Lewis) Borg. A firm believer in education, he attended Worcester Academy, earned a BA from Clark University and received an MBA from Boston University.

John retired to Chatham, Cape Cod with his dear wife, Ann, after working for 30 years for Ford Motor Company as a senior executive in their finance and human resource departments.

Life after retirement gave John the opportunity to be involved in the Chamber of Commerce, Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Chatham Bars Inn. He was truly the Ambassador of Goodwill.

He and Ann moved to the Villages in 2015 to be active year round in the Florida sun. Forming many amazing friendships, golf became a popular pastime, even getting his first hole-in-one in November of 2020.

John leaves behind his wife Ann of 55 years, sons Mathew and Neil, daughters-in-law Stacie and Kara and three grandchildren, Jack, Quinlan and Gibson. His winsome smile, kind heart, unmatched work ethic, and unwavering support of others will forever remain with all that knew him.