James Nagy

Saturday, June 1, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
We are sad to announce the death of our father, James Ronald Nagy, 81, of Shelton, Connecticut, who died on May 10, 2024.

Born on December 10, 1942, to Esther and Emil Nagy. Jim grew up in Connecticut, joined the Navy at 17, and traveled around the world. He passed on his love of travel and many tales to his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He married Christine Elizabeth Olson in 1963 and was married for just under 60 years.

Their house was the hub of entertainment and social gatherings. They shared a life of love, family, and laughter. Jim retired from the Rhode Island Correctional Institution where he worked as a lieutenant for nearly 30 years.

He enjoyed golf, sports, travel, boating through the many waterways of Florida, reading, history, and spending time with family and friends. He is predeceased by Christine Nagy and Jeanne Nagy, his sister.

He is survived by two daughters, Sheryl Shapiro and Debra Keavy, his brother Joseph Nagy, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, many of whom regarded him as a father figure.

