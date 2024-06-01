John Ogilvie Hutchman

John Ogilvie Hutchman, 84 years old, entered into eternal peace Sunday May 12th, 2024. John was a resident of East Liverpool, Ohio before retiring to The Villages, Florida in 2001.

Born August 16th, 1939 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the son of the late Paul Eugene Hutchman and Mary Helen Ogilvie Hutchman. He was the second youngest of nine siblings. John graduated with a Bachelors of Arts from Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio.

He married his beloved highschool sweetheart C. Sue Davidson Hutchman on July 1st 1961, who resides in The Villages Florida. While residing in Lakewood, Ohio John was an account manager for American Greetings Corp. for many years before retirement.

John was an avid sports fan of the Cleveland Browns (NFL), Indians (MLB), and Cavaliers (NBA). He shared this love of sports with his sons and grandson. John was a Christian and spent much of his time as a choir member in the New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, FL. When he wasn’t at church he loved to fish, golf, bowl, and play billiards with friends in the community. His quick wit and dry humor were guaranteed to make those around him laugh, especially Sue.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by a daughter, Laura Cunningham (Patrick) of Queensbury, NY, and two sons, Dane Hutchman (Kristen) of Medina, OH, and Douglas Hutchman of Asheville, NC. He is also survived by brother William Hutchman of East Liverpool, OH, and sister Gracie Scott of Jamestown, NY, as well as eight grandchildren – Elle, Seth, Colin, Olivia, Callie, Mara, McLean, and Chloe, whom he loved dearly.