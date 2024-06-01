Judith L. Myers

Judith L. Myers passed away on May 29, 2024, in Lady Lake, Florida at the age of 85 years.

She was born in 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio where she attended school and would meet and marry her high school sweetheart, Leroy (Bill) W. Myers Jr, in 1959. They raised their family in Ohio and Western NY. In 2001 they happily retired to The Villages, FL.

She was best known for her love of animals, cooking, books, and especially gardening.

Judith is predeceased by her parents, Martin and Frieda (Loyda) Hartmann, as well as her sister, Barbara (Hartmann) Alms.

She is survived by her loving husband, Leroy (Bill) W. Myers Jr; her 5 children, Katherine L. Edenhofer (Robert), Sandra J. Seth (Scott), Craig E. Myers (Sharon), Jill D. Esposito (Franco), and David K. Myers; 4 grandchildren, Amanda (Phillips) Fort, Kaitlyn Phillips, Joshua Firkins, Tiffany Firkins; as well as 9 great-grandchildren and 4 bonus great-grandchildren.