Sunday, June 2, 2024
Convicted golf cart thief sells stolen phone at Walmart kiosk

By Staff Report
Joshua Mitchell

A convicted golf cart thief has been jailed after allegedly selling a stolen phone at a kiosk at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Joshua Steven Mitchell, 26, of Wildwood, was booked without bond this past week at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Mitchell was arrested after selling a woman’s Samsung phone at the Sell Your Phone Kiosk at Walmart. The stolen phone had originally been purchased for $1,800. Mitchell sold it for $180 and later admitted he needed the cash to buy drugs, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When he was taken into custody and booked at the jail, a syringe was found in his boxers during a strip search.

It marked a return trip to the jail for the convicted golf cart thief who had been released on $4,000 bond on May 14 after his arrest on drug charges at the conclusion of a chase which ended at BJ’s Wholesale Club. After he was taken into custody at taser point, Mitchell was found to have “a used syringe tied around his male genitalia.”

