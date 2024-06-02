Tony Makarek

Tony Makarek, 77, of The Villages, FL, passed away on May 30, 2024.

Tony was born on September 1, 1946, to parents Anatol and Phyllis Makarek in Ansbach, Germany. He moved to Harvey, IL, at the age of 5. Tony’s love of golf began at the age of 11 when he became a caddy at Ravisloe Country Club, Homewood, IL. He graduated from Marion Catholic High School with the class of 1964. He proudly enlisted in the United States Army where he served two years.

In 1968, he met the love of his life, Michele Thompson, and they were married on November 15, 1969, in Harvey, IL, at St. John the Baptist Church. Tony and Michele were blessed with two daughters, Nicole and Megan.

Tony became a PGA member and was employed as a golf professional for 41 years. He taught golf to many people at Lincolnshire Country Club, Crete, IL, Ravisloe Country Club, and Idlewild Country Club, Flossmoor, IL. He retired in 2016 but remained a PGA member. He relocated to The Villages where he could continue his love of playing golf. He was a member of the American Legion Post 347, Lady Lake, FL. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling, sports, traveling, and spending time with his family. His hard work and dedication to the ones he loved will be his greatest legacy.

Tony was preceded in death by Father, Anatol Makarek; Mother, Phyllis Makarek; Brother, Paul Makarek; and Sister, Annie Morse. He is survived by Wife of 54 years, Michele Makarek of The Villages; Daughters, Nicole (Nicholas) Schaber of St. Augustine, FL, and Megan Matula of Dyer, IN; and Grandchildren Austin, Jackson, and Knox Schaber.

A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center, 7134 Powell Road, Wildwood, Florida, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.