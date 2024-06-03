Becca Simpkins

Rebecca Lynn Simpkins, a generous and adventurous spirit, died at the age of 47 from Multiple Sclerosis and kidney disease. Her loved ones are devastated that she was taken so soon from us, but comforted by the fact that her pain has come to an end.

Becca (please do not call her Becky!) lived in eight states, and even Australia for a little while, but loved California the most. She made Carlsbad, California her home from 2005 until 2016, when she began to struggle with the effects of MS. She then moved to Florida to get the help she needed, but yearned for a return to California until her death.

She was a student and lover of music. She earned her degree in vocal performance from SUNY New Paltz. She was always a great source of recommendations for a new favorite artist or band, and she was the best concert buddy imaginable.

She worked in a number of professions while searching for her life’s passion, including restaurant work, customer service, and retail. She was proudest of owning Crafticality, her crafting studio brainchild. She was so welcoming that for a short time it became the most fun hangout spot in Carlsbad, even if it never made any money.

Becca was a hula hooper. A zipliner and paraglider. Most definitely a gambler. She enjoyed a deep love of travel, and had a particular fondness for Spain. She was a bright light who lent the benefit of the doubt to everyone she met. She struggled with depression for most of her life, and her coping strategy was to do everything she could to bring joy to the people she loved.

She is survived by her mother Patricia “Trisha” Torrey Kritsberg, stepfather Warren “Butch” Kritsberg, and sister Ashley Simpkins. She was predeceased by her father David Simpkins, paternal grandparents Thomas and Adeline Simpkins, maternal grandparents Richard and Betty Torrey, and beloved pets Fuzzbutt, Harley, and Bo.

Becca will be remembered in personal celebrations of life to be held in the Adirondack Mountains and at the Carlsbad beach.