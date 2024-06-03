88.9 F
The Villages
Monday, June 3, 2024
Lady Lake police seeking leads in unsolved homicide investigation  

By Staff Report

The Lady Lake Police Department is seeking leads in the murder of 20-year-old Bryson Leverette. The department recently assigned a new detective with a fresh perspective hoping to solve this nearly one-year-old homicide case.

Leverette was one of two victims shot at 104 Caroline Ave. on June 30, 2023. Lady Lake Police responded within minutes and performed life-saving measures, however Leverette was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that both victims were leaving the home in the Skyline Hills area of Lady Lake at around 12:44 a.m. when they were attacked by a group of armed suspects using several different firearms. The suspects fled the area in unknown vehicles and the ensuing investigation did not produce any arrests.

Bryson Leverette was shot and killed in 2023 in Lady Lake
Bryson Leverette was shot and killed in 2023 in Lady Lake.

Since his death, Leverette’s girlfriend gave birth to their son, and his mother continues to grieve his violent unsolved death.

In May, Leverette’s homicide was re-assigned to Lady Lake Police Det. James Dunagan, who recently joined the department with more than 20 years of law enforcement experience.

“I am committed to working toward a resolution for Bryson’s family. They deserve answers,” said Det. Dunagan. “We ask that anyone with information come forward to help us bring justice in this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Dunagan at 352-751-1565, email jdunagan@ladylake.org, or contact CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

