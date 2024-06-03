Mary Katherine Shiek

Mary Katherine Shiek, 98, passed from this life peacefully into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on May 28, 2024. She passed away at home with her family and friends around her after several months battle with afib and congestive heart failure. She was the beautiful daughter of William Asa Brown and Idoma (Ida) Poteet Brown.

Mary was introduced to her husband (George Frank Shiek) of more than 50 years by family members while he was serving in the Army Dental Corp. Married February 11, 1955, they lived in St. Louis until moving to Orlando, Florida in 1982, then to Spruce Creek South in 2000. During their marriage George was stationed in St. Louis, Panama, Japan, Germany, and even San Antonio, TX. During that time Mary managed privately owned and Best Western motels, then purchased her own (the Mary Kay) and ran that business until she retired and moved to Orlando. In Orlando she worked with George to run his Shiek Dental Lab until they retired. George predeceased her in 2005.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Marlene Kay Winters, Grandson, Matthew Ray Winters, son-in-law Kurt William Gampp, Sr., numerous truly beloved nieces and nephews who will remember her as “Aunt and Great Aunt Mary.” She was, and will be remembered as a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her large extended family, and was a selfless servant who often quietly helped the family in whatever was needed.

Mary was born in Imboden, Arkansas, and raised on a small farm as the youngest of eight children of 4 boys (Carlos Brown, Luther Brown, Irelan Brown, and Albert Glen Brown) and 4 girls (Lola Russell, Dola Dailey, Lula Mae Childers, and Mary as the youngest child). She is predeceased by each of them. She said her long life could be primarily contributed to the healthy food her parents raised and grew — cows, chickens, beehives, apple and peach orchards and vegetables of alt kinds that were canned by the hundreds.

She loved to travel on her own and with Best Western motel friends. Most often traveling with her daughter, they visited a large portion of the world, having hundreds of adventures and subsequent fun tales to tell.

Mary was passionate about art and has been a Life Member of the Artist League of Orlando for many years. She participated in numerous art exhibits working primarily in water color, and also in craft shows of all kinds.

Mary loved reading, anything and everything from novels to the newspaper cover to cover every day starting with the sports section. She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan all her life, attending games as often as possible while living in St. Louis. She loved all kinds of music but especially Elvis and Country Western.

She was a wonderful southern cook, and passed recipes to several published cook books. Her cuisine was pure comfort food. She loved working in her yard raising vegetables to cook, as well as flowers of all kinds.

Mary loved and spoiled her lifelong companions of several poodles named Disco, Sammy, Sami, and Touche, and a cat named Stegen. Her pets are buried together in the Lone Oak Pet Cemetery in Leesburg.

She was and is Mary, Mother, Grandma, Aunt. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy. She was an incredible woman.

The funeral service will be held on June 11, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 North Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake, FL 32159. Gathering will be held prior to the funeral from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home.