Malan D. Hepper

In loving memory of Malan D. Hepper, a distinguished soul who journeyed through life with honor and courage.

Malan was born in Seattle, Washington, on May 28, 1946, and peacefully passed away on May 28, 2024 in Mount Dora, Florida.

Throughout his remarkable life, he touched the hearts of many with his unwavering kindness and unwavering dedication to his family and country. Malan proudly served in both the US Navy and US Air Force, showcasing his bravery and commitment as a Vietnam Veteran. His service remains a testament to his selflessness and patriotism that inspired all those around him.

He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Harvey & Marion Hepper, who have undoubtedly welcomed him with open arms into the eternal embrace of peace. Malan leaves behind a legacy of love and strength that will forever live on in the hearts of his surviving family and friends.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Tricia Hepper of The Villages, FL; daughter, Jennifer Belanger of Mill Creek, WA; daughter, Chris (John) Lammon of Mount Dora, FL; son, Isaiah Clarence Enault III of Bothell, WA; and brother, Brad (Sherry) Hepper of Chelan, WA. His presence will be deeply missed but never forgotten. In addition to his immediate family, Malan is also survived by his three cherished grandchildren, Christian, Nicole and Jilise, as well as his two beloved great-grandchildren, Parker and Peyton, who filled his life with laughter and joy.

Malan’s impact on all who had the privilege to know him will endure as a testament to a life well-lived. His memory will be honored for generations to come as we celebrate the legacy of an extraordinary man who embodied integrity, compassion, and resilience.

May he rest in eternal peace knowing that he was loved beyond measure and eternally cherished by all whose lives he graced with his remarkable presence.