Trio of suspected shoplifters nabbed after multiple trips to Walmart

By Staff Report
A trio of suspected shoplifters has been nabbed after multiple trips to Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The three suspects – 20-year-old Brianna Biggs of Fruitland Park, 19-year-old Chance Thomas of Fruitland Park and 21-year-old Chase Thomas of Astatula – were traveling in a gold Chevrolet SUV when they fled the store Monday afternoon, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the nearby Truist Bank.

The three suspects were believed to have stolen items from the store that day and on at least two previous occasions in May, which were caught on video surveillance. There had also been internal warnings from other Walmart stores, indicating three people matching the same descriptions had been suspected in other theft cases.

All three were arrested on theft charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Briggs is also facing an additional charge of possession of drug equipment.

Chance Thomas had been arrested earlier this year in an alleged attack on his girlfriend in Lady Lake.

