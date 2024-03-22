18-year-old arrested after alleged attack on underage girlfriend

An 18-year-old was arrested after an alleged attack on his underage girlfriend.

Chance Ethan Thomas of Lady Lake was arrested March 17 after he was summoned by his girlfriend to the Carmendy Square Townhomes, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The report identified the girlfriend as a juvenile, but did not give her exact age.

The girlfriend had accused Thomas of cheating and they had broken up. She later asked him to come to the apartment complex so they could discuss their issues. She got into his vehicle and they began to argue. She claimed that Thomas placed both hands around her throat and told her to shut up. She tried to strike him and he held her down by her arms. She headbutted him, leaving him with a bloody nose. She was able to break free and ran back into the apartment.

The South Carolina native was taken into custody on a charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.