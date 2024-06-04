Vera Ann Pitel

Vera Ann Pitel, née Wroble, was born on November 15, 1936, in the modest setting of her family home in Scranton, PA, ushered into the world by her grandmother, a skilled midwife. Over the course of nearly nine decades, Vera lived a life filled with richness, passion, and an adventurous spirit that inspired all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her life story is not just a tale of accomplishments but a testament to the human spirit’s boundless potential. Tragically, Vera passed away in HCA Florida Hospital in Ocala on May 29, 2024 due to injuries suffered in a fall.

Early Life and Education

Vera’s academic journey began in earnest. She flourished in her early years, demonstrating an insatiable curiosity and ambition. Graduating as Valedictorian from Technical High School in Scranton, PA, in 1954, Vera’s academic pursuits took her to Wilkes College and later to Western Connecticut State University in Danbury, CT, where she achieved a Bachelor’s degree with Honors in 1978, despite a significant hiatus dedicated to family life. Not content with these remarkable achievements, she continued her educational journey, earning a Master’s degree with Honors from the University of Minnesota in 1982. Vera’s love for learning was unwavering, solidifying a foundation that would fuel her eclectic career and wide-ranging interests.

Artistic Endeavors and Career

Vera possessed an unparalleled gift in the arts. Her talents spanned stage acting, singing, painting, and playing multiple musical instruments including the guitar and piano. She was not merely a consumer of the arts; she was a prolific creator who also dedicated time to teaching guitar and piano. Her artistic talents extended to needlework, crafting intricate pieces that were as beautiful as they were thoughtful. While she seamlessly juggled a busy family life with these creative outlets, Vera also served as a legal secretary and a high school English teacher who spoke three languages. These positions allowed her to not only demonstrate her intellectual versatility, but also her commitment and compassion for others.

Personality, Interests, and Adventures:

Her career was not merely about personal success but about making a meaningful impact. She shared her gifts with the world, particularly through teaching and volunteering, leaving an indelible mark on countless lives.

Vera was often characterized by her compassion and curiosity, coupled with an ambitious zest for life. She could identify birds by sight or song from impressive distances and was a dog whisperer capable of training dogs in mere days. A voracious reader and an unbeatable force at Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit she dominated academic competitions and cemented her legacy in the pages of our lives.

Vera’s adventurous spirit was a beacon of inspiration. From parasailing in Mexico to witnessing a bullfight in Spain, her travels were filled with excitement and courage. She even petted a Siberian Tiger in Las Vegas, embodying her fearless embrace of life’s opportunities. Despite her venturesome activities, she humorously confessed to being allergic to sports, save for her high school badminton championship and her brown belt in Judo. Nevertheless, she was her children’s most enthusiastic supporter and an unapologetic cheerleader for the Minnesota Vikings.

Family and Friends

Life’s serendipity brought Vera her soulmate, Bob, with whom she shared an extraordinary marriage spanning over 67 years, a partnership marked by unwavering devotion and mutual respect that serves as an inspirational beacon for future generations. Bob, who rarely left her side, became Vera’s devoted caretaker, helped her to navigate life’s challenges, and eased her final transition. Together, they raised three children: Chris Pitel, Kimberly Friede (Roger), and Matt Pitel, who, along with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, added layers of joy and fulfillment to her life. Vera’s formidable presence will forever echo through the lives of her grandchildren Erica Birr (Nate), Connor Friede, Kate Bymark, Allie Pitel, and great-grandchildren Bodhi, Briar, Noah, and Sage. Her bond with her sister Jo Rice, and her children; Carole Lamen and David Rice, was heartfelt. Also left to cherish her memory are her close friends, Peter and Stephanie Kozachok, whom she loved dearly. Vera was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Frank & Vera Wroble; her brother-in-law, Bob Rice; and three cherished dogs: Tiger, Minne, and Teddy.

Legacy and Final Celebration:

Those who knew Vera will forever reminisce about her compassion, intellect, wit and ambition. She was indeed a remarkable human being who will be profoundly missed, but her spirit will continue to inspire and guide those who were truly blessed to know her.

Vera’s life will be celebrated in late October 2024 here at the Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, Buffalo Ridge location in The Villages, Florida, where friends and family will gather to celebrate her vibrant legacy. Her essence continues to inspire, a powerful reminder of the beauty of living fully and fearlessly.

In honoring her memory, we extend special thanks to Rev. Fr. Mark Niznik and the community at St. Paul Parish – Polish National Catholic Church in Belleview, Florida, for their unwavering support and love for Vera throughout her journey.

Vera Ann Pitel’s life was, indeed, a mosaic of love, creativity, and unyielding drive—an example for generations to come. She showed us that a life lived with courage and passion is a life well-lived. May she forever rest in peace.