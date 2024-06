To the Editor:

I agree that Laura Loomer shouldn’t have said that the Democrats should have death sentence, however look what this administration is doing. Slowly transitioning this country to a socialist/communist country. This how Hitler managed. People saw him as a great leader only to find out that he was misleading the world. We all know what happened in WWII. We must be open minded and look at what this administration is doing to us and this country.

Ericka Yeger

Village of Fernandina