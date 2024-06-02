87 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 2, 2024
Loomer calls for death penalty for Democrats who committed ‘treason’

By Staff Report

Far right activist Laura Loomer has called for the death penalty for Democrats who committed “treason.”

Loomer, who came very close in 2022 to winning the GOP nomination to represent The Villages in Congress, made the remarks on a show with podcaster Tim Pool.

During the broadcast of “Timcast IRL,” Pool encouraged retribution against Democrats should former President Donald Trump be re-elected in November.

Laura Loomer called for the death penalty for Democrats during Tim Pool s podcast
Laura Loomer called for the death penalty for Democrats during Tim Pool s podcast.

“I’ll put it this way: should Democrats be in jail? No question. When Donald Trump gets elected, should he start locking them up? No question. Should there be lists of Democrats who need to go to jail? One hundred percent,” Pool said.

That prompted Loomer to take it a step farther.

Not just jail, they should get the death penalty. You know, we actually used to have, the punishment for treason in this country,” said Loomer.

She has been a favorite of the Villagers for Trump club in The Villages and had Congressman Daniel Webster on the ropes in 2022 in an insurgent campaign. When she lost the election, she suggested there had been voter fraud.

