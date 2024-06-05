Mary Ann Devlin

Mary Ann Devlin age 69, passed away peacefully at her home in the Villages, Florida on May 21, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones.

Mary Ann was born on August 11, 1954, at Camp Kilmer, New Jersey to Nicklas Bezubiak and Fusako Bezubiak (née Komatsu). Raised in Philadelphia, PA, she attended St. Stephens Elementary School, Girls High School, and earned her BA from Temple University, followed by a master’s in education from St. Joseph’s University.

She spent nearly 35 years as a teacher in Philadelphia’s parochial and public schools, dedicated to enriching the lives of her students through education.

Mary Ann is the beloved wife of Jim Devlin; they were to celebrate 47 years of marriage in October. Devoted mother of Jimmy, Michael, and Brian and cherished mother-in-law to Julia Devlin (née Borgia). She is also survived by her sister Marlene Truitt (née Bezubiak) and her brother William Bezubiak.

A viewing will be held on June 13, 2024, at Holy Innocents Church located at 1337 E. Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19124. The viewing service is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. followed directly by a mass at 10 a.m.