Ronald Bassett Ryan

Ronald Bassett Ryan, passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2024, in The Villages, FL. Ronald was born on May 25, 1939, in Glens Falls, NY, to loving mother Hilda and Charles Ryan.

Ronald’s journey in life began when he worked on his father’s farm as a young man in Salem, NY. In November 1957, he would marry the love of his life, Donna. Where they would spend 65 glorious years together. The two would move to Vermont to open the Arlington Dairy Bar. Their love for their community flourished as the two worked together for 34 years.

His outreach to the community included regularly donating food to local organizations and school events. The dairy bar also served as a community gathering space that was held in the back room. Not only was Ronald operating the dairy bar, he also drove the local school bus, as well as selling Electrolux and Fullerbrush on the side.

His love for his community showed through everything he did, especially being a long-time member and officer of the Arlington Lions Club. In 1991, ready to start a new journey, he sold the dairy bar and moved to Florida. During his time in Florida, Ronald worked part time at Publix Super Markets for 15 years. He also was a very active member of the Sons of the American Legion

During his time in Florida, Ronald would make a name for himself in the sport of horseshoes. In 2004, he won the Silver Medal in the Ormond Beach Senior Games, along with the Gold Medal in the Ocala Senior Games. In 2005-2013, Ronald held the top placement in the Villages Senior Games. In 2009, he would become the Florida State Horseshoe Champion. In 2010, he competed and took the gold in the NHPA Horseshoe World Championship held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Ronald is remembered by those who love him as a loving father, grandfather, kid at heart, funny, a caregiver, and always willing to help others. His love for Elvis was expressed by the occasional impersonation. His hobbies included winding down with a scary movie, playing cards, golf, bowling, shooting pool, and gaming. His love for technology broadened his horizons to all the new gadgets that came along throughout the years.

Ronald is survived by his beloved wife Donna, two children, Sonya Keough and her husband Mike of Arlington, VT; Ron Ryan and his wife Brenda of Pawlet, VT; loving grandchildren Ryan Megna and his partner Robin Eastman of Salem, NY; Jared Ryan and wife Angela of Poultney, VT; and Patrick Ryan and his partner Dan Parsely of Spokane, WA; as well as five precious great-grandchildren, Olivia Megna of Hudson Falls, NY; Saundra and Miles Megna of Salem, NY; and Addie and Jaxon Ryan of Poultney, VT.

Charitable donations can be made to the 2nd Chance Animal Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Arlington American Legion in Arlington, VT July 6th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.