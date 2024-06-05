Sally Ann Schmidt nee Morgan

Sally Ann Schmidt nee Morgan, 88, of The Villages, FL, passed away on June 4, 2024. Born on March 21, 1936, in Aurora, IL, Sally was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Sally was known for her kind and generous spirit, always willing to share her time and talents with others. She found joy in music, singing in the church choir, Village Voices, and playing the piano for her loved ones. Sally’s musical talents extended to playing the cello in the Village Orchestra and learning to play the ukulele. She was a skilled crafter, creating beautiful quilts, wall hangings, baskets, paintings, and pottery. Sally’s laughter and smile lit up any room, making her the heart of every gathering.

Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, and she actively supported her church, missions, and various charitable organizations. Sally will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Sally is survived by her husband, William Schmidt; brother, John Hendricks; sister-in-law, Margaret Hendricks; daughters, Linda Hamilton and Donna Morgan; son, Daniel Morgan; grandchildren, Erin Tomb, Justin Tomb, Samuel Morgan, and Molly Morgan. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 33 years, Richard Lee Morgan, and brother, Bernard Hendricks.

Sally worshipped at Claim Street Baptist Church in Aurora, IL, and Tri County Baptist Church in Lady Lake, FL. A Celebration of Life service is planned for a later date in Oswego, Illinois.