90.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
type here...

Sally Ann Schmidt nee Morgan

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Sally Ann Schmidt nee Morgan
Sally Ann Schmidt nee Morgan

Sally Ann Schmidt nee Morgan, 88, of The Villages, FL, passed away on June 4, 2024. Born on March 21, 1936, in Aurora, IL, Sally was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Sally was known for her kind and generous spirit, always willing to share her time and talents with others. She found joy in music, singing in the church choir, Village Voices, and playing the piano for her loved ones. Sally’s musical talents extended to playing the cello in the Village Orchestra and learning to play the ukulele. She was a skilled crafter, creating beautiful quilts, wall hangings, baskets, paintings, and pottery. Sally’s laughter and smile lit up any room, making her the heart of every gathering.

Her faith was a cornerstone of her life, and she actively supported her church, missions, and various charitable organizations. Sally will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Sally is survived by her husband, William Schmidt; brother, John Hendricks; sister-in-law, Margaret Hendricks; daughters, Linda Hamilton and Donna Morgan; son, Daniel Morgan; grandchildren, Erin Tomb, Justin Tomb, Samuel Morgan, and Molly Morgan. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 33 years, Richard Lee Morgan, and brother, Bernard Hendricks.

Sally worshipped at Claim Street Baptist Church in Aurora, IL, and Tri County Baptist Church in Lady Lake, FL. A Celebration of Life service is planned for a later date in Oswego, Illinois.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Pompous Trump got the verdict he deserved

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, who previously voted for Trump, says the former president got what he deserved when he was found guilty by a jury of his peers.

Laura Loomer should not have called for death penalty for Democrats

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fernandina resident agrees Laura Loomer should not have called for the death penalty for Democrats, but adds we are at risk of socialism running amok in the United States.

Theft in The Villages is ramping up

A Villager warns that crime is ramping up in The Villages, evidenced by the fact her golf clubs and her husband's golf clubs were stolen while they were at Lake Sumter Landing.

Mickey Mouse would be a better choice than Joe Biden

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Mickey Mouse would be a better choice for president than Joe Biden.

We need the gates in The Villages

A Village of Charlotte resident says we need the gates in The Villages. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos