Watson Donald Reamer

Watson D. Reamer, 92, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, June 1st, 2024 surrounded by family. Born on April 28, 1932 in Easton, PA, he was the son of the late Watson K. Reamer and Erma S. Barnett.

He grew up in Phillipsburg, NJ and was a 1950 graduate of Phillipsburg High School. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, Camp Lejeune, NC from 1951-1954. He married his high school sweetheart Ruth Suydam. After having lived in Holland Township for 40 years, they moved to Florida after their retirement.

They celebrated 50 years of marriage in August 2004 before her passing three months later. Watson worked at Ingersoll-Rand Company for 39 years. He was a longtime member of the Milford Presbyterian Church before joining North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, FL.

He enjoyed golfing, bowling, camping, working around the house and spending time with family and friends. He was well known for his compassion and always willing to lend a hand to friends and neighbors. He exemplified what it meant to be a good person and to live a life of selflessness and service to others.

He is survived by his four children: Donald, David, Kathy, Karen; and five grandchildren: Greg, Scott, Susan, Rick and Kelly.