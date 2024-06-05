Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak to take last spin after 41 years as host

On Friday, the wheel stops turning for Pat Sajak.

The soothing, funny and friendly host of “Wheel of Fortune,” is stepping down after 41 years of watching the game spin by. Vanna White, his glamorous sidekick, will remain at the Wheel, at least until 2026.

Sajak has enjoyed a remarkable career in the uncertain, ratings-dominated world of television entertainment. Now 77, he figured it was time to go after hosting more than 8,000 episodes.

“I’d rather leave a couple years too early, than a couple years too late,” he told his daughter, Maggie Sajak, in an interview on the show this week. She joined the program in 2021 as a social correspondent.

“It’s been a great 40 years and I’m looking forward to whatever’s ahead,” Sajak added. Ryan Seacrest will replace him next season, but it won’t be quite the same for viewers, or Vanna White.

White’s popularity at times rivaled that of Sajak. She has made national appearances, and came to The Villages in 2017 and in 2016.

“I can’t describe how I feel,” she told TV Insider when asked about Sajak’s departure. “I feel happy for him. I can’t imagine doing the show without him after 41 years.

“I sum it up as [like] reading a good book. It always has to end. This has been the best book I’ve ever read.”

White is looking forward to the next two seasons of the show.

“When I heard that Pat was retiring, I thought maybe I should retire too,” she told TV Insider.

“But I’m not ready. We’ll see toward the end of two years how I feel. I thank God after all these years that I still love my job.”

Villager Sandy Brown is a snowbird from Minnesota who appeared on the show last year. She won $12,000 and praised Sajak for his warm and caring personality.

Sajak seems to effortlessly handle his hosting chores. He brings a down-home, natural quality to his duties. He’s like a friend of the family and “Wheel” became part of family-life for millions.

“Somewhere along the line, we became more than a popular show,” he told his daughter. “We became part of popular culture. And, more importantly, we became part of people’s lives. And, that’s been awfully gratifying.”

It all started for Sajak 41 years ago when he received a phone call from Merv Griffin, who created “Wheel of Fortune.” Griffin offered him the job.

“I figure, I’ll do the show for a year or two, and 41 years later, here I am,” he told his daughter. He announced last year he would be leaving hosting duties, although he will stay with the show as a consultant for three years. He told his daughter he is ready for the future “doing crossword puzzles” and is enjoying his final week.

“I’ve had time to get used to it. It’s been a little bit wistful (but) I’m taking it all in and reflecting on the great run.”

Pat Sajak sounds more than ready for his final spin.



Tony Violanti writes about music and entertainment for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.