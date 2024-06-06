American bald eagle landing at Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Even when just landing, the American bald eagle displays its majesty over its surroundings at the Briarwood Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
