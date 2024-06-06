97.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 6, 2024
type here...

American bald eagle landing at Briarwood Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

Even when just landing, the American bald eagle displays its majesty over its surroundings at the Briarwood Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

American bald eagle landing at Briarwood Executive Golf Course
American bald eagle landing at Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Population explosion has brought crime to The Villages

A Village of Pinellas resident warns that the population explosion has brought crime to The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gate upgrade not doing anything to save my car window motor

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the recent gate upgrade failed to embrace technology that would have lengthened the life of many power window motors in The Villages.

Why won’t The Villages be fair and humane to the pet population?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident claims The Villages is discriminating against larger dog breeds.

Seniors are increasing susceptible to crime in The Villages

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she feels the pain of a fellow resident who wrote in to describe being the victim of theft in The Villages.

Pompous Trump got the verdict he deserved

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, who previously voted for Trump, says the former president got what he deserved when he was found guilty by a jury of his peers.

Photos