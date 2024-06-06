Faith M. Lawson

Faith M. Lawson, age 82, passed away on June 1, 2024, at Freedom Pointe at The Villages, after a long battle with multiple illnesses.

Faye, as she was known by those who loved her, was born Faith Mae Noether on July 1, 1941, in the town of Belfast, New York, to James and June Noether. She remained in the Belfast area until her enlistment in the United States Air Force in 1959. While enlisted, she would meet and later marry Roger Lawson (deceased) on May 22, 1962, while stationed at Selfridge Air Force Base in Mount Clemens, Michigan.

During their time in Mount Clemens, they would have their first child, Cindy (Lawson) Thompson. After being honorably discharged from the service, Faye and Roger would have another child, Deborah (Lawson) Hill.

They lived in the Pontiac, Michigan area for several years before moving to Leesburg, Florida in 1976. Eventually, Faye would return to Belfast in 1982, and she and Roger would remain in New York, living also in Arcade, New York, before retiring back to Leesburg in 2004. While in Arcade, Faye worked for Motorola in Buffalo and Elma, New York, until retirement.

Faye is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Kevin Thompson and Mike Hill as well as six siblings (of which she was the second oldest), seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Faye loved Jesus, spending time with family, gardening, reading, and puzzles. She was a loving mother, Nana, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Her graveside funeral will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, on June 11. A Celebration of Life service will be held at her home church, Emmanuel Baptist Church of Leesburg, Florida (time and date TBD).