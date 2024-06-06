Lisa A. Fessenden

Lisa Fessenden, 45, of Lady Lake, was peacefully called to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 1, 2024, surrounded by loving family.

She was born January 13, 1979, in San Diego, California and graduated from Leesburg High School in 1997, as well as attaining a certification of Dental Assisting from Gulf Coast Community College.

Lisa has lived in California and Virginia, but spent most of her life in Florida. Lisa is survived by her husband of 20 years, Mark Fessenden, and her children, Zackary and Zoey Fessenden. She is also survived by her father, Jean (Ana) Cormier of Lady Lake, Florida, sister Jeanette (Christopher) Lomberk of Leesburg, Florida, brother Kevin (Marisa) Cormier of Waldorf, MD, mother-in-law Gayle Fessenden, brother-in-law Scott (Kristy) Fessenden of Fruitland Park, Florida, and brother-in-law Todd (Amber) Fessenden of Belleview, Florida. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Lisa is predeceased by her mother, Marie Cormier, and her sister, Rosemarie Cormier.

Lisa’s passing leaves us with heavy hearts as we remember a woman whose kindness and infectious smile touched the lives of everyone she met. Her immense heart and unwavering compassion made her a beacon of light in our community.

Lisa was a cherished member of the Church of the Lakes, where her deep faith and commitment to spreading the message of the Lord’s love inspired many. Her spiritual devotion was evident in every aspect of her life, and she found joy in sharing her faith with others. As Revelation 21:4 reminds us, “He will wipe every tear from their eyes,” we take solace in knowing that Lisa is now at peace in the Lord’s embrace.

A devoted wife and mother, Lisa lived for her beloved husband and children. Her dedication to her family was unparalleled, and her love for Zackary, and Zoey, was boundless. Lisa was their greatest supporter, always present to celebrate their achievements and comfort them in times of need. She found immense pride in Zackary’s growing independence and achievements, and she delighted in Zoey’s youthful exuberance and radiant energy. Lisa’s nurturing spirit extended beyond her immediate family, as she was a second mother, friend, and confidant to her nieces, nephews, and her friend’s children. Lisa’s home was always open, and she was known for her warm hospitality and ability to bring people together.

Despite her love for socializing and being an amazing hostess, Lisa also treasured quiet moments with her family. She loved peaceful movie nights, cherishing the simple, heartfelt connections with her loved ones.

In these moments of grief, we find comfort in Psalm 34:18: “The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Lisa’s legacy of love, faith, and kindness will forever remain in our hearts. She leaves behind a family who adored her and a community grateful for her presence. Her memory will continue to inspire us to live with the same grace and generosity she so effortlessly embodied.

A celebration of life will be held on June 15, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in the auditorium at Leesburg High School. The address is 1401 Yellow Jacket Way, Leesburg FL 34748