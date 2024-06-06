Orestes Cuevas Vega

Our father and our mom , the love of his life, Irma were married for over 67 years. They started their journey by migrating from Puerto Rico to NYC where they married and soon moved to #1 Love Lane in Brooklyn on April 14th , 1957. Soon after they started their family that included their three children, Elizabeth (Chicabeth), Ron and Andy.

Growing up in the suburbs of San Juan in his beloved Puerto Rico, he formed his love for the music of his generation. His love for music led him to teaching himself to play the guitar where our home was always filled with music. We grew up listening to him play his Tatay and Sons Spanish acoustic guitar and music was always a central part of our holidays and gatherings with both family and friends, many of them all getting pulled into playing different instruments all orchestrated by our father.

A loving and caring man he supported not only his immediate family but was always generous with our extended family and the many friends that were central to his life. Growing up we spent many summers in Puerto Rico along with his brother and sisters, Emma, Pablo and Mary along with our many other cousins and with our Abuela his mother Teresa where we too also grew to love his beloved Puerto Rico.

Dad was a dedicated and hardworking man that took pride working for New York State for over 35 years. He instilled in us that nothing is given to you and that hard work was the way to ensure you were successful in this life. That was exemplified in his everyday commute 75 miles each way from Centereach Long Island to the NYS Comptrollers offices at 270 Broadway in NYC.

His life was filled with the love of family and friends, but his greatest joy was being a grandfather to his 10 grandchildren including Michael, Philip, Alyssa, Dylan, Heather (Heatherina), Nicholas, Andy, Danny, Alexandra and Diego. As a family we know he looked forward to the birth of his 1st great grandchild to be born this year.

We decided to form this page in his memory in the hopes that your donation helps in the development and ultimate cure of Parkinson’s disease which he endured in the later stages of his life. The disease never took the man that he was, and we hope you are able to contribute what you can in his loving memory.

We will miss you dad and we are all grateful to the love and joy you brought to our lives every day. Your memory will live with each of us forever. Until we hold hands again.

A funeral service will be held on June 7, at 4:00 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory – Lady Lake, located at 134 N US Highway 441 in Lady Lake.