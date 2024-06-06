Two teens apprehended near Royal Park after helicopter chase

Two teens were apprehended near Royal Park after a helicopter chase.

The air unit from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisting in the pursuit of 19-year-old Claude Brockington III of Wildwood at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had been traveling in a vehicle with 19-year-old Ny’Unna Harmon of Umatilla.

Brockington fled on foot down a dirt road, but was apprehended by deputies. Harmon tried to interfere with deputies attempting to take Brockington into custody.

Brockington was arrested on a charge of fleeing from law enforcement. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Harmon was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $500 bond.