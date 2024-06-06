97.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 6, 2024
type here...

Two teens apprehended near Royal Park after helicopter chase

By Staff Report
Ny’Unna Harmon
Ny’Unna Harmon
Claude Brockington III
Claude Brockington III

Two teens were apprehended near Royal Park after a helicopter chase.

The air unit from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisting in the pursuit of 19-year-old Claude Brockington III of Wildwood at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had been traveling in a vehicle with 19-year-old Ny’Unna Harmon of Umatilla.

Brockington fled on foot down a dirt road, but was apprehended by deputies. Harmon tried to interfere with deputies attempting to take Brockington into custody.

Brockington was arrested on a charge of fleeing from law enforcement. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Harmon was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. She was booked at the jail and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Population explosion has brought crime to The Villages

A Village of Pinellas resident warns that the population explosion has brought crime to The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gate upgrade not doing anything to save my car window motor

A Village of Amelia resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the recent gate upgrade failed to embrace technology that would have lengthened the life of many power window motors in The Villages.

Why won’t The Villages be fair and humane to the pet population?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident claims The Villages is discriminating against larger dog breeds.

Seniors are increasing susceptible to crime in The Villages

A Village of Pinellas resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she feels the pain of a fellow resident who wrote in to describe being the victim of theft in The Villages.

Pompous Trump got the verdict he deserved

A Village of Tierra Del Sol resident, who previously voted for Trump, says the former president got what he deserved when he was found guilty by a jury of his peers.

Photos