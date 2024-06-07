Creekside Landing residents win lighting battle after impassioned plea

Creekside Landing residents finally won a battle for additional street lighting after an impassioned plea from a homeowner who has been leading the charge.

Residents of the villa community near Lake Sumter Landing have long been concerned about the lack of street lighting at Old Camp Road and Creekside Way.

The homes at Creekside Landing were used for many years to house potential homebuyers on The Villages’ Lifestyle Preview Program. The homes have transitioned to permanent resident ownership with some privately owned airbnb rentals sprinkled in.

Many bought at Creekside Landing because the idea of walking to Lake Sumter Landing in the evening was attractive to them. Now they believe the lack of lighting has created a dangerous situation.

What residents saw as a common sense safety request has gotten bogged down.

Cost has been an issue. The placement of the light, which would necessitate the removal of a palm tree, would be a $14,000 expense to be shouldered by the residents of Community Development District 8.

At least one resident attended a previous CDD 8 board meeting and objected to the bright invasive lighting that would require him to use blackout shades at night.

After months of debate, the issue was back before the CDD 8 board on Friday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. And a new wrinkle emerged. SECO Energy has indicated it would not be prepared to install a LED light at that location, but would have to install soon-to-be-outdated high-pressure sodium lighting. A battle has erupted between the CDDs in The Villages and SECO after “outrageous” increases over pole rental. CDD 8 supervisors said they did not want to pay for the high-pressure sodium lighting and then potentially pay all over again for LED lighting.

Finally, resident Paul Ferreri, who has been leading the Creekside Landing street lighting charge, declared enough is enough.

“We are talking about safety,” he said. “Does somebody have to die before you finally take action?”

His plea worked. The board agreed to spend $14,000 for the street light and the removal of the palm tree.