Michael Ernest Hupp

Michael Ernest Hupp, 77, of The Villages, FL died on June 3, 2024 surrounded by his loved ones.

Mike was born on June 9, 1946 in Baltimore, MD. Following graduation from Brooklyn Park HS, Mike enlisted in the Army and served in the Vietnam War. After serving his country, Mike attended Anne Arundel CC, UMBC and the F.B.I. National Academy. He had two beloved children, David and Denise, with his first wife, Carol.

Mike and his second wife, Donna, lived in the Annapolis, MD area. Mike was a member of the Associates social club, Fraternal Order of Police, and the Fleet Reserve of Annapolis. Mike loved social events with his large group of life-long friends, especially dances. Although he enjoyed travel, Ocean City, MD held the best memories. He enjoyed his golf group, and his billiard teammates.

Mike was comfortable speaking to groups, whether at work or at a social gathering; because no one was a stranger to him. He had the unique ability to meet someone for the first time and walk away with their life story. Mike retired as an Inspector with the U.S. Capitol Police. Mike and Donna enjoyed years as snowbirds before deciding to make The Villages home.

Mike is survived by his wife Donna; son David Hupp and fiancée Natalie of Hawthorne, CA; daughter Denise (Hupp) Drenning and husband Bryan of Catonsville, MD; grandchildren Harper and Wesley Drenning; brother Dennis Hupp and wife Lila of Raleigh, NC.