Brian Barton

Brian Keith Barton, 59, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2024. He was born on January 4, 1965, in Monticello, Indiana, to Kathryn Ann Schaber and the late Edward Eugene Barton.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Tracy Leigh Barton, of The Villages, FL. He is also survived by his sons, Kyler Edward Barton (wife Jenna) of Orlando, FL, and Connor Logan Barton of Monticello, IN. Brian will be deeply missed by his mother, Kathryn Ann Schaber (husband Philip) of New Bloomington, OH, his brother, Paul Edward Barton (wife Beth) of Battleground, IN, and his sister, Christina Jo Motley (husband Josh, children Keira and Kyla) of Sandwich, IL.

Brian was a dedicated and loving family man, who always put his family first. His warm heart and generous spirit touched the lives of everyone he met. He was known for his strong work ethic, integrity, and his ability to bring joy and laughter to those around him.

Brian had a successful career as a health care data analyst, working in both civilian and military environments. One of his notable contributions was his work on the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process, a congressionally authorized initiative used by the Department of Defense to reorganize its base structure. His expertise in data analysis helped to more efficiently and effectively support the armed forces, increase operational readiness, and facilitate innovative ways of conducting business. His commitment to helping others and his dedication to making a positive impact will be remembered by all who knew him.

Brian’s educational background laid a solid foundation for his career. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from Florida State University (FSU) and an Associate’s degree in Computer Programming from Ivy Tech Community College. His academic achievements reflected his commitment to learning and his drive for excellence.

In his personal life, Brian enjoyed playing cards with friends, listening to music, and cheering on FSU, Green Bay Packers and the Indianapolis Colts at their games. His passion for these activities brought him great joy and fostered many cherished friendships.

A memorial service to celebrate Brian’s life will be held on a future date in his hometown of Monticello Indiana. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society in honor of Brian’s memory.

Brian’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched. He will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his kindness, and his zest for life. He leaves behind a rich tapestry of memories that will be cherished by all who knew him.