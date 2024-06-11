Charles Warren Ward

Charles Warren Ward, 68, Wildwood, Florida went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2024 at Advent Health Waterman Hospital, Tavares, Florida with his loving wife Sandy by his side. Charles was born on January 17, 1956 in Beckley, West Virginia to his parents Arbie Ward and Edith Mae (Adkins) Ward.

Charles was a former Federal Mine Inspector for the United States Department of Labor for over 17 years. He started in the Coal Mining Industry in 1975 as a Coal Miner until 2001 when he started his career as an Inspector. He used to say to his fellow Miners “I’ve been in your shoes”. Charles had been given the nickname “Hollywood” by his fellow Miners because he was always the cleanest Miner at the end of his shift. He moved to Wildwood, Florida 3 years ago from Beckley, West Virginia. Charles knew Jesus Christ as his Savior and loved his family and friends deeply.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 46 years: Sandy Ward of Wildwood, FL; two sons: Charles Thomas Ward of Coolridge, WV and Matthew Warren Ward and his wife Sheena of Beckley, WV; two brothers: Donald Redden and his wife Brenda of Nashville, NC and Arbie Ward, Jr. and his wife Brenda of Shady Spring WV; a sister: Robin James and her husband Arnold of Shady Spring, WV; Sister -in- Law Kim Redden of Hephzibah, GA. Two loving granddaughters: Kyndall and Rilee of Beckley, WV and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Charles was known by his neighbors at the pool as the “Lifeguard”, his family would like to give special thanks to Joey Athey, Pam Presley, Terri Wilson, Jim and Nancy Turley, Ed Hendrick, Jerry Crabtree, and Vicky Sturgill who have shown the true meaning of friendship. Also, to Charles’s girls; Connie, Sharry, Barbara and Sharon; thank you for your continued love and support.

He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Ronald Redden and Johnny Ward as well as his dear friend Dave Sturgill.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a time to be announced at Rails End R.V. Resort in the Club House in Wildwood, Florida with Pastor Kenneth Scrubbs officiating.