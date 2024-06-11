80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
type here...

Daily Sun publisher personally donates to commission candidates

By Staff Report

The publisher of The Villages Daily Sun has donated $3,000 to candidates running for the Sumter County Commission.

Philip Markward, longtime head of The Villages Media Group, gave $1,000 to Todd Coon, $1,000 to Mary Lazich and $1,000 to Don Wiley. All three of their names will appear on the GOP primary ballot in August.

In addition to the money from Markward’s wallet, the trio of Coon, Lazich and Wiley will undoubtedly benefit from positive coverage in The Villages Daily Sun as well as on WVLG Radio and Villages News Network. And officials who have attempted to buck the Developer, know that The Villages Media Group can be used as a powerful weapon against them.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Upside-down flag a symbol this country is in distress

A Village of Country Club Hills resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a fellow resident who was appalled to see an upside-down flag flying with a Trump flag in The Villages.

Trump reminds us of the importance of the brain

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident says that President Trump reminds us of the importance of the brain.

I wonder what would happen to me if I was convicted of a felony

A Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders what his fight might be if he was a convicted felon.

Thanks for kindness after I reported stolen golf clubs

A Village of Hemingway resident who recently wrote about the theft of golf clubs during a visit to Lake Sumter Landing has been overwhelmed by kind gestures since that letter was published.

A reader responds to Marsha Shearer’s Opinion piece

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a recent Opinion piece by Marsha Shearer, contrasting Biden and Trump.

Photos