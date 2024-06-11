Daily Sun publisher personally donates to commission candidates

The publisher of The Villages Daily Sun has donated $3,000 to candidates running for the Sumter County Commission.

Philip Markward, longtime head of The Villages Media Group, gave $1,000 to Todd Coon, $1,000 to Mary Lazich and $1,000 to Don Wiley. All three of their names will appear on the GOP primary ballot in August.

In addition to the money from Markward’s wallet, the trio of Coon, Lazich and Wiley will undoubtedly benefit from positive coverage in The Villages Daily Sun as well as on WVLG Radio and Villages News Network. And officials who have attempted to buck the Developer, know that The Villages Media Group can be used as a powerful weapon against them.